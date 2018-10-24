Dieppe councillors could see ‘substantial increase’ to salaries

A substantial increase in pay could be coming for councillors in the City of Dieppe.

If recommendations are accepted by council, the mayor’s salary, which is currently $35,825, would year-by-year grow to $78,000 by 2024.

Council requested a citizens’ working group provide a report to council, which was presented at its latest regular council meeting. By the end of the six-year plan, councillors would see their annual pay increase from the current $16,800 to $31,200.

The city’s mayor says the numbers are big, but they’re needed to reflect the workload of council and to attract a more diverse group for the 2024 municipal election.

“I’m sure that people that look at it from afar, will say it’s a huge increase. And it is, it’s a substantial increase,” says Mayor Yvon Lapierre, “But it’s being spread over a period of six years, number one. Number two, again, we don’t get paid a per diem.”

To compare with other salaries in Greater Moncton, Riverview Mayor Ann Seamans currently makes $31,877, while Moncton’s Dawn Arnold is making $85,662 in 2018.

Michelyne Paulin, who is president of the remuneration of council committee, says in order to determine the numbers, they worked with a tool from the Association Francophone des Municipalités du Nouveau-Brunswick.

She says guidelines used include looking at the population and services provided by the municipality.

Council will need to vote on the recommendations. Mayor Lapierre says that could come before the end of November, as any changes would need to be included in the upcoming municipal budget.