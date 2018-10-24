Man charged after allegedly driving wrong way on Hwy. 11, hitting police cruisers: OPP

A man from London has been charged after allegedly driving down the wrong side of Highway 11 and colliding with police cruisers in Severn Township, officers say.

According to Orillia OPP, on Sunday just after 3 a.m., officers received a report that a vehicle was driving south in the northbound lanes of Highway 11 near Bayou Road.

After unsuccessful attempts to stop the driver, police say the vehicle was finally stopped on Laclie Street near Sundial Drive.

According to police, the driver allegedly struck three police cruisers intentionally several times during the encounter.

Police say there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

According to police, 35-year-old Timothy Martyn from London was arrested and has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight while pursued by a peace officer, driving while ability impaired, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, driving the wrong way on a divided highway and failing to stop for police.

Police say Martyn was held pending a bail hearing and was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 20.