Peterborough police probe convenience store armed robbery

Peterborough police are seeking a suspect in an armed robbery of a convenience store earlier this month.

Police say on Oct. 2 around 11:45 p.m., a man entered a Sherbrooke Street store, brandished a knife and demanded money from an employee at the till.

READ MORE: Ontario Minister of Labour’s constituency office in Lindsay vandalized overnight

The employee handed over cash and the suspect fled the store. Police were called and officers searched the area.

Police say the suspect is described as caucaian, about six feet to six feet one inch tall, thin to average build, and wearing a black coat with hood, black pants, black scarf covering face and grey hiking shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or http://www.stopcrimehere.ca