Crime
October 24, 2018 6:24 am

Police investigating after car found in water at Bluffer’s Park

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Toronto police pull a vehicle out of the water at Bluffer's Park in east-end Toronto on Oct. 24, 2018.

Rob Ford/Global News
A A

Toronto police are investigating how a vehicle ended up in the water at Bluffer’s Park in Scarborough overnight.

Toronto Fire officials said they responded to a call around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at Brimley Road South and Bluffers Park.

READ MORE: Police recover body after vehicle plunges into Lake Ontario near Sugar Beach

Firefighters arrived on scene and located a vehicle partially submerged in the water. It was later determined that no one was inside the vehicle.

The vehicle has since been removed from the water.

Toronto police have taken over the investigation.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bluffer's Park
Brimely Road
Car into Water
Headlights
no occupants
Police investigation
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News