Police investigating after car found in water at Bluffer’s Park

Toronto police are investigating how a vehicle ended up in the water at Bluffer’s Park in Scarborough overnight.

Toronto Fire officials said they responded to a call around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at Brimley Road South and Bluffers Park.

READ MORE: Police recover body after vehicle plunges into Lake Ontario near Sugar Beach

Firefighters arrived on scene and located a vehicle partially submerged in the water. It was later determined that no one was inside the vehicle.

The vehicle has since been removed from the water.

Toronto police have taken over the investigation.