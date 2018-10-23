Mural pays tribute to piano teacher Daisy Peterson Sweeney

She was born in Little Burgundy, grew up and taught there — so it’s only fitting that Daisy Peterson Sweeney’s image is immortalized on the walls of the community she loved so much.

“It captures her spirit, her heart, her kindness, her generosity, so I was very very pleased,” said her daughter Judith Sweeney of the mural located at the corner of St-Jacques and St-Martin streets.

Sweeney was a pillar of Montreal’s black community.

While she’s best known for teaching jazz legends Oliver Jones and her younger brother, Oscar Peterson, she also taught countless local children how to play piano.

She founded the Montreal Black Community Youth Choir that went on to become the Montreal Jubilation Gospel Choir.

“She watched over so many people for so many years and the artist captured that,” said her daughter Sylvia Sweeney. “It’s a gaze that I often woke up to, it reminds me of that look ‘have you practiced?’ It reminds me of that look ‘are you having fun?’ It just reminds me of so much that was in her.”

Those that were close to Sweeney say the mural is well deserved.

“I think it was a wonderful, wonderful idea because she was such an important person in the community — all the children loved her,” said musician Oliver Jones.

The tribute to Sweeney came from the non-profit organization MU and was funded by the city of Montreal.

Family and friends close to Sweeney hope the city will continue to honour her.

Back in August, the family sat down with the Plante administration to discuss ways to honour Sweeney.

On Tuesday, the family said as of yet, nothing is set in stone.

“We’re still negotiating with the city. They came up with various options, so they have to bring that back to council and see which options they agree with, if they agree with it, and then they’ll get back to us,” said Judith Sweeney.