Multiple funnel clouds spotted near Wellington, Ont.

Several funnel clouds and water spouts were spotted around Prince Edward County on Tuesday, according to social media reports.

The weather systems were captured in Wellington, Ont., around 11:30 a.m and in Picton, Ont., sometime in the afternoon.

According to Kingston weather specialist Bill Hall, these weather phenomena are the result of a low-pressure system passing through the area, which also brought showers and thunderstorms to the region on Tuesday.

Hall also said the funnel clouds and waterspouts don’t pose a great risk while they’re over water, but if the systems move on land they could transform into tornadoes.

Environment Canada did not issue any special weather alerts for the Prince Edward County region, and there have been no reports of tornadoes. But many have taken to social media to post footage of Tuesday’s turbulent weather.

The video below was posted to Facebook by Pietrina Spataro — it shows at least four funnel clouds hanging over the town of Wellington on Tuesday.

Others also took to social media, posting photos of the eerie weather from their corner of Prince Edward County.

