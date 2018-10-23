Crack cocaine investigation nets multiple suspects: Winnipeg police

A 46-year-old Winnipeg woman was arrested Saturday in the case of a suspected ‘dial-a-dealer’.

Police said the woman was found to be in possession of crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $325, as well as percocet pills and $685 in cash.

She was released on a promise to appear and faces multiple drug possession and trafficking charges, as well as a charge for possession of the proceeds of crime.

In a related investigation, the Tactical Support Team executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Redwood Avenue and seized crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $1,700, powder cocaine worth $12,800, cell phones, a sawed-off shotgun, and $1,655 in cash.

Five adults between the ages of 20 and 47 were taken into custody and charged with drug trafficking, proceeds of crime, and firearms offences.

Although there has been a heavy focus on the meth trade in the city recently, police Cst. Rob Carver said it’s not the only drug-related threat police are actively working to combat.

“We’re certainly seeing some additional drugs showing up with a lot of frequency,” he said. “Cocaine as well as, lately, heroin.”

“All of those drugs are typically moved at street level through dial-a-dealer relationships. All of our investigations are variable. It depends on what information we have and what we’re trying to stop the flow of at the time.”

