Cocaine, 5 guns seized after Manitoban pulled over for speeding

A traffic stop conducted by Winnipeg police has lead to the seizure of a number of illegal items.

Police pulled over a speeding grey Subaru Legacy northbound on Hwy. 52 on Friday.

A 27-year-old man from Mitchell, Man., who was driving the car, was found to be in possession of 61 grams of cocaine.

After placing him under arrest, the WPS Street Crime Unit got a search warrant for his home. The unit, along with Steinbach RCMP, went into a residence in Mitchell, Manitoba and discovered a loaded .357 handgun and four long guns.

The man is now facing a number of charges, including possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

He was released on a Promise to Appear.