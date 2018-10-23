Rebates announced for families as Ottawa imposes carbon tax on Saskatchewan

The federal government is promising Saskatchewan families a rebate on the carbon tax.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday a family of four in the province will receive a $609 Climate Action Incentive payment in 2019.

The amount would rise to $1,459 by 2022.

A single adult would receive $305, with $152 for a second adult in a couple, which would also be the amount for a first child in a single-parent household.

Each family would receive $76 for each child, or a second child in the case of a single-parent household.

Trudeau said his new carbon tax rebate system puts a price on pollution without breaking the bank for families.

Ottawa announced two years ago it would require every province to have a price on emissions, and it would impose one on those who refused. The current requirement is $20 a tonne by Jan. 1, rising $10 each year until it hits $50 a tonne in 2022.

Gas is estimated to go up 4.42 cents a litre in 2019 in Saskatchewan, with natural gas expected to increase by 3.91 cents per cubic metre.

Gas and diesel used for farm trucks and machinery will be exempt from fuel charges associate with the carbon tax.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is slamming the carbon tax, saying it will increase costs for consumers without helping the environment.

“A carbon tax will leave Saskatchewanians with less money and make it harder to find jobs, but it won’t help the environment,” Todd MacKay, the CTF’s Prairie director, said in a statement.

“It’s infuriating that Trudeau thinks that he can buy support from Saskatchewanians with tax rebates paid for by their neighbours.”

Saskatchewan has launched a constitutional challenge against the federally imposed carbon tax. It is not expected to be heard by the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal until spring 2019.

– With files from the Canadian Press