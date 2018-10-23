Two women arrested in armed store robbery in the Maples

Winnipeg police arrested two women in connection with an early-morning convenience store robbery Monday.

A convenience store in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue was robbed of cash and cigarettes by two female suspects, one armed with a knife.

Police, along with the Air 1 helicopter and a K9 unit, searched the area and located both suspects on the 700 block of Sheppard Street, where they were arrested.

Eliza Marie Berrens, 22, is charged with robbery and wearing a disguise with intent.

Evelyn Blanche Beardy, 44, faces charges of robbery, weapons possession, carrying a concealed weapon, and wearing a disguise with intent.

Both were detained in custody.

