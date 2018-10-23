2 ambulances involved in 3-vehicle crash at LHSC’s Victoria Campus

Two ambulances were involved in a three-vehicle pile-up at a south London hospital, leaving two people with injuries.

London police said the crash happened around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday at Victoria Campus of the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) on Commissioners Road East.

RELATED: London police cruiser involved in crash at Adelaide St. and Glenora Dr.

Officers say all of the vehicles involved were significantly damaged and one paramedic suffered minor injuries. An occupant of the citizen’s vehicle was also injured, but to what extent wasn’t revealed by police.

The investigation into the circumstances of the crash collision is ongoing and anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).