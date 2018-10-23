Peterborough man charged with impaired driving following crash

A Peterborough man has been charged with impaired driving following a motor vehicle collision on Monday night.

Police say shortly before 10 p.m., officers were sent to Television and Keene roads for a single vehicle crash.

“While speaking with the driver of the vehicle officers noted an odour of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver’s breath,” police stated.

The driver was taken to hospital for medical assessment.

As a result of the investigation, David Nicholas Pearson, 35, of Clinton Avenue, was arrested and charged with impaired driving.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 8.