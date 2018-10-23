Scott Thompson: Hamilton decides on its LRT — hopefully for good

Hamilton will get its light rail transit system, despite doing all it could to kill the fully funded LRT.

Even though the city has conducted countless votes and approvals, the LRT became an election issue when Hamilton’s top mayoral challenger ran on a single-issue platform, dividing the city once again.

A few visionless councillors followed.

Polls showed Hamilton’s mayoral candidates in a dead heat days before the election. That never materialized, and it was obvious shortly after the polls closed that Fred Eisenberger would continue as mayor. Clearly, the polls’ double-digit “undecided” vote went to the incumbent.

This confirms not only that work on the LRT will go forward but also that attitudes are changing in Hamilton.

A new, forward-thinking generation has replaced the naysayers who have kept this city in the past for decades.

Despite Monday’s vote solidifying Hamilton’s stance on the LRT, the system is still a contentious issue. But you can’t ignore its benefits.

With the economic development right in front of us, arguments that Hamilton is not ready for the LRT or doesn’t need it are shallow.

For years, we wondered when and what it would take for Hamilton to turn the corner. In the last few years, we could feel the renaissance and eventual G-force as we rounded that corner.

Hamilton took another giant step forward Monday night, and hopefully the days of following that forward step with two or three steps backward are over.

Kudos, Hamilton!

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.