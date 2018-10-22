Here are your City of Ottawa council members for 2018-2022

The ballots have been cast, and the votes have been counted. After a month-long campaign — in the midst of which a tornado struck the city — Ottawa residents have chosen their new city council.

Kanata North, Orléans, Bay and Innes all have new representatives at the table, as Bob Monette and Marianne Wilkinson have both retired. Jody Mitic elected not to run again for his seat, and Mark Taylor is fulfilling his promise to only run for two terms.

In a ward with 17 candidates vying for a seat on council, Matthew Luloff came out on top with a little under 24 per cent of the vote to replace the retiring Monette.

Residents in Stittsville will also have a new councillor, as incumbent Shad Qadri was upset by Glen Gower, who seized 57 per cent of the vote.

In Innes, Laura Dudas was elected with 41 per cent of the vote to take over the seat from Jody Mitic, who elected not to run for re-election this term.

In Kanata North, Jenna Sudds, who was endorsed by retiring incumbent Wilkinson, won her seat with 46 per cent of the vote.

In Gloucester-South Nepean, Ottawa news anchor Carol Ann Meehan defeated incumbent Micheal Qaqish with 42 per cent of the vote.

Two former Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees have made the leap to council, as Shawn Menard for Capital and Theresa Kavanagh for Bay have made the leap to the big seat. Menard unseated incumbent David Chernushenko with 30 per cent of the vote, and Kavanagh won with 55 per cent.

The amount of women representatives on city council has increased from four to seven.

Here are the representatives:

Ward 1: Orléans

Matthew Luloff

Ward 2: Innes

Laura Dudas

Ward 3: Barrhaven

Jan Harder

Ward 4: Kanata North

Jenna Sudds

Ward 5: West Carleton-March

Eli El-Chantiry

Ward 6: Stittsville-Kanata West

Glen Gower

Ward 7: Bay

Theresa Kavanagh

Ward 8: College

Rick Chiarelli

Ward 9: Knoxdale-Merivale

Keith Elgi

Ward 10: Gloucester-Southgate

Diane Deans

Ward 11: Beacon Hill-Cyrville

Tim Tierney

Ward 12: Rideau-Vanier

Mathieu Fleury

Ward 13: Rideau-Rockliffe

Tobi Nussbaum

Ward 14: Somerset

Catherine McKenney

Ward 15: Kitchissippi

Jeff Leiper

Ward 16: River

Riley Brockington

Ward 17: Capital

Shawn Menard

Ward 18: Alta Vista

Jean Cloutier

Ward 19: Cumberland

Stephen Blais

Ward 20: Osgoode

George Darouze

Ward 21: Rideau-Goulbourn

Scott Moffatt

Ward 22: Gloucester-South Nepean

Carol Anne Meehan

Ward 23: Kanata South

Allan Hubley

As a reminder, these results are unofficial. The official results will be released later this week.