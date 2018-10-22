Ottawa votes
October 22, 2018
Updated: October 22, 2018

Here are your City of Ottawa council members for 2018-2022

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

These are Ottawa's city councillors for the 2018-2022 term.


The ballots have been cast, and the votes have been counted. After a month-long campaign — in the midst of which a tornado struck the city — Ottawa residents have chosen their new city council.

Kanata North, Orléans, Bay and Innes all have new representatives at the table, as Bob Monette and Marianne Wilkinson have both retired. Jody Mitic elected not to run again for his seat, and Mark Taylor is fulfilling his promise to only run for two terms.

READ MORE: Ottawa municipal election 2018: Jim Watson scores mayoral hat trick


In a ward with 17 candidates vying for a seat on council, Matthew Luloff came out on top with a little under 24 per cent of the vote to replace the retiring Monette.

Residents in Stittsville will also have a new councillor, as incumbent Shad Qadri was upset by Glen Gower, who seized 57 per cent of the vote.

In Innes, Laura Dudas was elected with 41 per cent of the vote to take over the seat from Jody Mitic, who elected not to run for re-election this term.

In Kanata North, Jenna Sudds, who was endorsed by retiring incumbent Wilkinson, won her seat with 46 per cent of the vote.

READ MORE: Ottawa election results 2018

In Gloucester-South Nepean, Ottawa news anchor Carol Ann Meehan defeated incumbent Micheal Qaqish with 42 per cent of the vote.

Two former Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees have made the leap to council, as Shawn Menard for Capital and Theresa Kavanagh for Bay have made the leap to the big seat. Menard unseated incumbent David Chernushenko with 30 per cent of the vote, and Kavanagh won with 55 per cent.

The amount of women representatives on city council has increased from four to seven.

Here are the representatives:

Ward 1: Orléans

  • Matthew Luloff

Ward 2: Innes

  • Laura Dudas

Ward 3: Barrhaven

  • Jan Harder

Ward 4: Kanata North

  • Jenna Sudds

Ward 5: West Carleton-March

  • Eli El-Chantiry

Ward 6: Stittsville-Kanata West

  • Glen Gower

Ward 7: Bay

  • Theresa Kavanagh

Ward 8: College

  • Rick Chiarelli

Ward 9: Knoxdale-Merivale

  • Keith Elgi

Ward 10: Gloucester-Southgate

  • Diane Deans

Ward 11: Beacon Hill-Cyrville

  • Tim Tierney

Ward 12: Rideau-Vanier

  • Mathieu Fleury

Ward 13: Rideau-Rockliffe

  • Tobi Nussbaum

Ward 14: Somerset

  • Catherine McKenney

Ward 15: Kitchissippi

  • Jeff Leiper

Ward 16: River

  • Riley Brockington

Ward 17: Capital

  • Shawn Menard

Ward 18: Alta Vista

  • Jean Cloutier

Ward 19: Cumberland

  • Stephen Blais

Ward 20: Osgoode

  • George Darouze

Ward 21: Rideau-Goulbourn

  • Scott Moffatt

Ward 22: Gloucester-South Nepean

  • Carol Anne Meehan

Ward 23: Kanata South

  • Allan Hubley

 

As a reminder, these results are unofficial. The official results will be released later this week.

