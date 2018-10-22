Here are your City of Ottawa council members for 2018-2022

The ballots have been cast, and the votes have been counted. After a month-long campaign — in the midst of which a tornado struck the city — Ottawa residents have chosen their new city council.
Kanata North, Orléans, Bay and Innes all have new representatives at the table, as Bob Monette and Marianne Wilkinson have both retired. Jody Mitic elected not to run again for his seat, and Mark Taylor is fulfilling his promise to only run for two terms.
In a ward with 17 candidates vying for a seat on council, Matthew Luloff came out on top with a little under 24 per cent of the vote to replace the retiring Monette.
Residents in Stittsville will also have a new councillor, as incumbent Shad Qadri was upset by Glen Gower, who seized 57 per cent of the vote.
In Innes, Laura Dudas was elected with 41 per cent of the vote to take over the seat from Jody Mitic, who elected not to run for re-election this term.
In Kanata North, Jenna Sudds, who was endorsed by retiring incumbent Wilkinson, won her seat with 46 per cent of the vote.
In Gloucester-South Nepean, Ottawa news anchor Carol Ann Meehan defeated incumbent Micheal Qaqish with 42 per cent of the vote.
Two former Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees have made the leap to council, as Shawn Menard for Capital and Theresa Kavanagh for Bay have made the leap to the big seat. Menard unseated incumbent David Chernushenko with 30 per cent of the vote, and Kavanagh won with 55 per cent.
The amount of women representatives on city council has increased from four to seven.
Here are the representatives:
Ward 1: Orléans
Ward 2: Innes
Ward 3: Barrhaven
Ward 4: Kanata North
Ward 5: West Carleton-March
Ward 6: Stittsville-Kanata West
Ward 7: Bay
Ward 8: College
Ward 9: Knoxdale-Merivale
Ward 10: Gloucester-Southgate
Ward 11: Beacon Hill-Cyrville
Ward 12: Rideau-Vanier
Ward 13: Rideau-Rockliffe
Ward 14: Somerset
Ward 15: Kitchissippi
Ward 16: River
Ward 17: Capital
Ward 18: Alta Vista
Ward 19: Cumberland
Ward 20: Osgoode
Ward 21: Rideau-Goulbourn
Ward 22: Gloucester-South Nepean
Ward 23: Kanata South
As a reminder, these results are unofficial. The official results will be released later this week.
