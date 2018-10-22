Project to help break cycle of homelessness for Saskatoon’s most vulnerable

A new rental housing project in Saskatoon aims to help break the cycle of homelessness for some of the city’s most vulnerable people.

Edwards Manor, owned by SaskNative Rentals (SNR), consists of 24 suites. One suite serves as a resource room for support workers and tenants, while the remaining units are for people experiencing chronic and episodic homelessness.

SNR executive director Toby Esterby said the building is a true first for Saskatoon and the tenants they serve.

“By meeting individuals and families where their needs are, and acknowledging that stabilized housing for these individuals requires intensive peer and cultural supports, we firmly believe that this program will have immediate and lasting effects for our tenants and our fine city,” Esterby said in a press release.

“As an organization, we are so proud of our team members and our partners coming together to make this project a reality.”

SNR works in partnership with Camponi Housing Corporation to manage over 400 units primarily for Métis and Indigenous people. Their Wrap Around Service workers provide tenants with employment readiness and addiction management services.

Tenant are placed through a collaboration between SNR and the Saskatoon Indian and Métis Friendship Centre’s Home Fire program. Home Fire offers a recovery-oriented approach where people experiencing homelessness are moved into independent, permanent housing and provided with supports.

The project, located at 1106 Ave. W North, officially opened on Monday.

The federal and provincial governments jointly contributed $1.8 million and the City of Saskatoon provided $276,000 toward the affordable housing project.