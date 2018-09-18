6 Prince Albert homes renovated for low-income families

A project officially opened Tuesday to support low-income families by providing affordable housing in Prince Albert, Sask.

The family housing project involved the acquisition and renovation of six homes. Renovations included the development of additional bedrooms in the basement to better suit larger families.

Both the Canadian and Saskatchewan governments jointly contributed $630,500 to this project.

“When we help low-income households access housing, we’re doing more than putting a roof over their heads,” Ralph Goodale, Canada’s minister of public safety and emergency preparedness, said in a press release.

“We are helping them build a foundation for broader social and economic success.”

The six families will receive support services like crisis and life-skills assistance. The services will be provided by a host of other community service providers.

River Bank Development Corporation will own and manage the properties. Since 1998, the non-profit corporation has managed the new construction of 35 affordable housing units and bought 62 other units.