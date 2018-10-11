Provincial and federal governments support affordable housing initiatives in Sask.

More funding for affordable housing is being provided for five Saskatchewan communities.

The announcement was made on Thursday at the grand opening of a new 12-unit rental affordable housing project in Regina.

“Canada’s National Housing Strategy will remove 530,000 families from housing need and cut chronic homelessness in half,” Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Ralph Goodale said.

“As part of that work, today we’re not only celebrating the opening of a new project for single parents and their children, we’re also announcing funding for new affordable housing projects across Saskatchewan to help support those in the greatest need. Together with our partners, we’re making concrete progress across the province.”

Regina’s Gabriel Housing Corporation is receiving $570,000 to put towards four units for hard-to-house families. Oxford House in Regina is receiving $470,000 to use for two five-bed co-housing units for individuals living independently who require support.

“Supportive affordable housing is one of Regina’s biggest areas of need, and I am grateful for the opportunity to support this worthwhile project,” Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said.

“Gabriel Housing has a very long history in our city, and the addition of these new units will make a tangible, impactful change in the lives of people who are most in need in our community.”

River Bank Developments in Prince Albert received $465,000 for their Homes of Hope project consisting of four single-family homes for larger families.

The Trades Training Program operated by local housing authorities in La Loche and Île-à-la-Crosse received $450,000 toward the development of two single-family units.

Saskatoon’s Lighthouse is receiving $434,000 for 10 co-housing spaces for individuals who can live independently with limited support.

“Our government is pleased to support these housing initiatives across Saskatchewan,” Regina Pasqua MLA Muhammad Fiaz said.

“We believe in keeping Saskatchewan strong, and together with our partners, we are continuing to make a difference in the lives of Saskatchewan people. Housing is a basic need that we all share, and these projects will add 30 more safe, quality homes for Saskatchewan people in greatest housing need.”

The government of Canada is in the process of rolling out their National Housing Strategy, a 10-year, $40 billion plan that will create 100,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need.

It will also repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 per cent.