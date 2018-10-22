Hamilton Conservation Authority issues coyote warning

A coyote warning has been issued by the Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA).

It says coyotes have been sighted recently in some conservation areas. The HCA is reminding pet owners to keep their dogs on leashes and not to feed or approach the animals.

It adds that although it is not within a coyote’s nature to confront humans, continuous threats and antagonism brought on by unleashed dogs can agitate a coyote and cause them to become aggressive with the dog to protect themselves and

their territory.

