June 26, 2018 2:35 pm

HCA pinpoints cause of Valens Lake carp deaths

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

Hamilton Conservation Authority ecologists have been investigating the death of carp at Valens Lake.

Ecologists believe they’ve discovered why a large number of carp died at Valens Lake Conservation Area over the weekend.

The Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) says the cause of the die-off, based on the symptoms observed on the fish, is thought to be Koi herpes virus (KHV).

Carp are a non-native species in Valens Lake and the virus is thought to have entered through the improper introduction of infected fish or water.

KHV affects only carp, koi, and goldfish and is not a risk to human health.

HCA staff are working to remove the affected fish from the lake.

