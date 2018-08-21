Hamilton Conservation Authority warns of potential flooding

Heavy rainfall in the forecast has the Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) on the lookout for potential flooding in low-lying areas.

Twenty to 45 millimetres of rain is expected Tuesday. There is also the possibility of thunderstorm activity, which has the potential to bring an additional 25 to 50 millimetres of rain in isolated locations.

The HCA is reminding residents to exercise caution near all waterbodies and structures such as bridges, culverts and dams at this time.

Elevated water levels, faster-moving water, combined with slippery banks may pose a significant hazard, the authority says.

