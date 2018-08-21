Canada
August 21, 2018 12:54 pm

Hamilton Conservation Authority warns of potential flooding

By Reporter  900 CHML
Hamilton News
A A

Heavy rainfall in the forecast has the Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) on the lookout for potential flooding in low-lying areas.

READ MORE: Rain soaks attendees on first day of CNE, floods parts of city

Twenty to 45 millimetres of rain is expected Tuesday. There is also the possibility of thunderstorm activity, which has the potential to bring an additional 25 to 50 millimetres of rain in isolated locations.

The HCA is reminding residents to exercise caution near all waterbodies and structures such as bridges, culverts and dams at this time.

READ MORE: Roads flood in Toronto as heavy rains drench region

Elevated water levels, faster-moving water, combined with slippery banks may pose a significant hazard, the authority says.

For more details on the flood outlook statement, click here. 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Advisory
Authority
Bridges
Conservation
Flooding
Floods
HamOnt
Lakes
Rain
Rivers
Thunderstorms
Warning
Water
Waterways

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News