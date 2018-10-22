Chris Hemsworth picks up U.S. hitchhiker in Australia, gives him a lift in helicopter

Aussie actor Chris Hemsworth and his buddy Luke Zocchi picked up an American hitchhiker in Brisbane and proceeded to give the wayward tourist a lift – in a helicopter.

On Sunday, the Thor actor posted a video on Instagram of the two men riding in a vehicle on their way to popular surf spot Byron Bay, when they spotted the hitchhiker on the side of a road.

“Just landed in Brizzzy,” Zocchi said.

“We’re going to Byron, we’ll give him a lift,” Hemsworth chimed in.

“Little does he know we’re getting a chopper,” Zocchi added.

The men pull over to pick up Scott Hildebrand, who happened to be a musician lugging around a guitar.

“Welcome to Australia, mate,” Zocchi said.

The musician said he just got in from Mexico and was heading to Byron Bay, when Hemsworth and Zocchi explained they are flying to the popular tourist hot spot.

“No way!” the hitchhiker said.

The video goes on to show the Avengers actor helping Hildebrand, who they named Scotty Boy, with his headset in the helicopter before taking off for their destination.

“All right, Scotty, dream is over back to the normal hitchhiking,” Hemsworth said after landing.

The video has been viewed over 1.6 million times since being posted on Sunday.