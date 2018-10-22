Quebec provincial police seek public’s help to identify suspect

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is soliciting the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with crimes of a sexual nature that may have occurred between 2008 and 2013.

Police said they discovered images while investigating another case.

The suspect speaks French with a Québecois accent, has brown hair and eyes, and two moles on the side of the mouth.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 1-800-659-4264. Information will be treated confidentially.

The SQ says it would not elaborate on the details of the crimes, nor where they were committed, out of respect for the victims.