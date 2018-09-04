SQ arrest man wanted in high-profile Cora kidnapping

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) confirmed the arrest of a 49-year-old man wanted in connection with the March 2017 kidnapping of Nicolas Tsouflidis, president of the Cora breakfast restaurant chain.

SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay said Paul Zaidan was arrested early Tuesday morning at his Laval home.

“There was a warrant out for his arrest,” Tremblay said, adding Zaidan was the main suspect in the case.

Zaidan is expected to appear at the Laval courthouse later in the day Tuesday to face charges of kidnapping and unlawful confinement.

The incident stems back to March 8, 2017, when Tsouflidis, the youngest son of Cora founder Cora Musely, told police he was taken from his Mirabel home and placed in the trunk of a blue sedan.

He was eventually found by a passerby in a ditch in Laval’s Sainte-Dorothée district the next morning with his hands tied.

At the time, investigators believed ransom or intimidation were possible motives for the crime.

— With files from The Canadian Press