Canadian Taxpayers Federation to make 2026 Olympics endorsement Monday

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation will be making its 2026 Winter Olympics candidate city endorsement Monday afternoon.

The group initially said they would make the announcement at a Calgary IKEA, but later said a press conference would be held in front of the Sandman Hotel at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

And it doesn’t take a great leap of faith to expect that the group’s endorsement will likely go to Stockholm, Sweden.

The taxpayers’ group said its city of choice is one with a model that requires business funds to support its bid, rather than leaving taxpayers on the hook for billions of dollars. Stockholm’s coalition government has said no taxpayer money will be involved in its 2026 Winter Olympic bid.

Erin Waite of the No Calgary Olympics campaign, meanwhile, said that even if the distribution of costs behind Calgary’s $3 billion publicly-funded bid isn’t yet known, it doesn’t really matter.

“We don’t have polling numbers, but we’re watching and talking to people like everybody else and we’re just finding it hard to find people who are onside,” she said. “Mainly it’s that issue — whether this is the right project now for Calgary.”

The province has said it will kick in $700 million, but so far nothing has been guaranteed by the federal government with just two weeks to go before advance plebiscite voting.

Calgarians can vote in the plebiscite Nov. 13.