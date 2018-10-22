Loretta Lynn ‘resting up at home,’ thanks fans following hospitalization

Loretta Lynn has thanked her fans for their support during a hospitalization that forced her to miss the 2018 Country Music Television (CMT) awards, an event that would have seen her honoured with the Artist of a Lifetime accolade.

In a Facebook post, the 86-year-old said:

“I can’t thank everyone enough for the kind words and this amazing award from CMT. I was so disappointed to have missed it because I was sick. After a brief hospital visit, I’m feeling better now and enjoying a weekend of resting up at home. Love y’all, Loretta.”

There was major speculation on the status of Lynn’s health following a fake social media post written by an alleged relative. The story circulated widely before her daughter, Peggy Marchetti, denied the over-exaggerated rumours and existence of “Michael Lynn.”

She also revealed that her mother was treated for a “horrible” stomach flu.

READ MORE: ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ Loretta Lynn is 3 years older than claimed, married at 15

Lynn’s granddaughter, Taylor Lynn, posted a Facebook live video from the annual Nashville CMT celebration to give an update on the singer’s condition.

WATCH: Keith Urban serenades sick fan at Ohio hospital

She said, “Meemaw [Lynn] is doing great. She just didn’t feel well tonight, so she couldn’t make it. But she loves y’all.”

READ MORE: Country legend Loretta Lynn suffers stroke, remains hospitalized

The Country Music Hall of Famer has had multiple health scares since early 2017.

READ MORE: Keith Urban serenades gravely ill fan from bedside in Ohio hospital

Lynn was rushed to the hospital in May, 2017 after suffering a stroke at her Nashville home. She was forced to delay the release of an album, but made a quick recovery and was able to honour Alan Jackson at the Country Music Hall of Fame’s induction ceremony.

Shortly thereafter, the singer broke her hip. The news was revealed by her sister, Crystal Gayle, on Instagram.

“My wish is for everyone send love and prayers to my sister, who fell and broke her hip last week,” she wrote.

READ MORE: Who is Shawn Austin? Introducing Canada’s next big country star

Lynn’s 41st studio album, Wouldn’t it Be Great, was eventually released under Sony Legacy on Sept. 28, 2018. It is now available to stream on all platforms.

“This new record means so much to me, but this last year I had to focus on my health and decided to hold up the release. It’s been a tough year, but I’m feelin’ good now and look forward to it comin’ out. It was really important to me to be a part of it being released and I’m excited to celebrate it with all y’all.”

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis