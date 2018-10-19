Country Music
Keith Urban serenades gravely ill fan from bedside in Ohio hospital

Country music superstar Keith Urban gave a intimate performance to a gravely ill fan in hospice care at an Ohio hospital on Thursday.

Keith Urban surprised a gravely ill fan with an impromptu concert when she wasn’t able to see him perform in Ohio on Thursday.

Video posted to social media shows the country music superstar serenading 25-year-old Marissa English from her bedside at Mercy Health St. Vincent Hospital prior to the concert.

English suffers from several health conditions, including cerebral palsy, severe scoliosis and an inoperable cyst on her brain, WTOL reports. Her nurses, who say her condition has been rapidly deteriorating, appealed to the star on social media, knowing how much English had wanted to see him perform.

“We knew how important it was to Marissa to be at that concert [on Thursday] and since she wasn’t able to we were hoping to try and find some way to have Keith make a connection with her,” nurse Jan Cassity told WTOL reporters.

At  the performance on Thursday night, Keith Urban told concert-goers he met a “beautiful girl named Marissa,” who he believes to be his “his biggest fan.”

Urban went on to dedicate the show to English.

 

