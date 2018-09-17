Keith Urban shares stage with birthday girl from Brantford

Keith Urban sang a 10-year-old girl the birthday song of a lifetime during his performance at London’s Budweiser Gardens on Saturday.

It began when Urban started scanning the audience to get a look at signs in the crowd.

One sign in particular caught his eye, and it belonged to a 10-year-old girl named Ella Hantz from Brantford.

Shortly after, he called Ella’s entire family down to the stage.

We LOVE celebrating birthdays on the #GraffitiUWorldTour! 🎉 Happy Birthday, Ella, thanks for spending it with us!! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/EXcgHpf1VL — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) September 17, 2018

“I was really determined to try and get a birthday shoutout,” said Ella’s mom, Maria Hantz. “We had tweeted, we made the shirt, we made the sign.”

“I never thought this would’ve happened.”

Speaking with Matt Weaver on Country 104, a soft-spoken Ella described the experience as “pretty great.”

Urban performed alongside Lindsay Ell in London as part of the Graffiti U World Tour.

Ella added that no concert will ever be better than her 10th birthday.

Urban and Ell will be touring out west for the rest of the month, with shows planned in Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver.

The tour wraps up in Melbourne, Australia, in early 2019.