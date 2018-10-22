Police announce arrest in 25-year-old cold case homicide of Toronto single mother

Toronto police have made an arrest in connection with the cold case homicide of a Toronto woman, who was found dead in her apartment more than 25 years ago.

Police said on the morning of March 19, 1993, a 911 call came in from a six-year-old boy, seeking help for his mother. When emergency crews arrived at their apartment building near Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue, they found the lifeless body of 41-year-old Barbara Brodkin.

Brodkin, a secretary and single mother, had been stabbed in the chest.

At a news conference on Monday, Toronto police announced that 63-year-old Charles Mustard, a long-time resident of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the case. He is scheduled to appear in court at College Park on Wednesday via video link.

No other suspects are being sought, police said.

Det.-Sgt. Stacy Gallant told reporters at the conference that their investigation revealed that Mustard and Brodkin were acquainted with each other and “were not strangers,” though he did not elaborate further.

Gallant said new forensic examinations of DNA evidence collected from Brodkin’s apartment were critical in identifying Mustard as a suspect, who was 37 years old at the time of Brodkin’s death.

Toronto police released two photographs of the suspect — one taken this year and the other dating back to 2002 — with an appeal for anyone who knew Brodkin or Mustard in 1993 to get in touch with investigators. Gallant said police are particularly looking to connect with two individuals they identified only as “Dirk” and “Linda.”

“They are persons that we believe were acquainted to both Mr. Mustard and Barbara Brodkin back in 1993 or around that time frame,” said Gallant. “They are two persons that we’re just looking for that we need to follow up with that may have information that can assist in this case.”

Gallant confirmed with reporters that Mustard has had “prior contact with police,” but did not elaborate.

Herb Brodkin, the victim’s first cousin, also addressed reporters at police headquarters Monday. He thanked police for their tireless efforts in tracking down a suspect and making an arrest.

“When [police] called me, [they] gave me new meaning to the words that I’ve always respected — that emblem of the Toronto Police Service, that is ‘to serve and to protect,'” he said. “I was so impressed by the diligence that went into this effort to now bring this matter before our courts.”