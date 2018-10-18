Police excavate for new evidence in 1963 Bowmanville cold case

BOWMANVILLE, Ont. – Police say they’ve received new evidence in the disappearance and presumed slaying of a teen who vanished 55 years ago.

Durham regional police say they plan to start excavating an area near Bowmanville, Ont., thanks to new information they’ve received in the case of Noreen Greenley.

The girl was 13 when she disappeared from Bowmanville in September 1963.

Noreen Greenley has been missing for 55 years.

They say their homicide unit revisited the case in 2005, but her disappearance remains unsolved.

Police did not offer any details about the nature of the new evidence they’ve uncovered or what they hope to find at the excavation site.

They also did not say when the excavation might be completed.