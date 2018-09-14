Police investigating potential new lead in 55-year-old Bowmanville cold case

The family of Noreen Anne Greenley have spent several decades searching tirelessly for leads on her whereabouts after she vanished 55 years ago in Bowmanville.

It was on Sept. 14, 1963, when the then-13-year-old went bowling with friends. At around 11 p.m., Greenley attempted to catch a bus.

Her family has kept her memory alive through social media. One of the Facebook pages they launched documents their ongoing efforts.

There have been many tips, but none ever led to definitive answers. Decades later, a potential lead surfaced.

A tip from someone in the community emerged, alleging their now-deceased loved one may have been responsible for Greenley’s death and disappearance.

Durham Regional Police said a man came forward to suggest that his father may have been involved.

The missing girl’s family worked with the Cold Case Society, who initiated a magnetic scan of a rural area near Highway 57 and Concession 8.

It is alleged that’s where Greenley’s body lies inside a ditched vehicle buried many years ago.

Police said officers are now investigating the credibility of the tip and the possibility that the girl may finally be found.

“We have information that there is a magnetic anomaly in the area,” Det.-Sgt. Mitch Martin told Global News.

“We need to investigate that a bit further. There’s other investigative techniques we can use to see if there’s anything in that area. We have our forensic identification specialists who specialize in recovering items that are hidden, so to speak.”

Martin said they reached out to the family that now owns the property where the site of interest is located.

“We’re going to look at whether it’s worth our time to look at using a ground penetrating radar, or if we’re just simply going to work towards excavation,” he said.

“It is private property … we need their consent or their permission to dig, and we’re working towards getting permission from them right now.”

If they receive approval to dig, they will need to then find someone to perform the excavation. Police said it could take another three weeks for the process to get under way.