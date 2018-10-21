Halifax memorial commemorates police officers killed in line of duty

Marching shoulder to shoulder, dozens of police and military members paraded through downtown Halifax for an annual memorial honouring the lives of those lost in the line of duty.

“We often take this service for granted until we need it. Facing a danger is part of their daily routine so that we may proceed about our lives,” said Arthur LeBlanc, lieutenant-governor of Nova Scotia.

Underway right now in downtown Halifax. The Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service honouring fallen officers across Canada. pic.twitter.com/XmV6WqFhfR — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) October 21, 2018

For the past 36 years, peace officers have come together with members of the communities they serve to pay their respects to men and women killed in uniform.

“As we acknowledge the dangers, we must recognize as well how fortunate we are to have dedicated officers who are willing to protect and enforce the law so that we may feel safe,” said Nova Scotia Minister of Justice Mark Furey.

Much of the memorial focused on the tragedy that affected the Fredericton Police Department this summer.

Constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns were shot and killed while responding to a report of a gunman on a shooting spree.

“We’re still raw from the tragic events in Fredericton and we are once again reminded of the ever-present perils of this job. Our hearts go out to our sisters and brothers in New Brunswick. These wounds are felt deeply and will take time for all of us to heal,” Furey said.

The memorial concluded with the names of those who were lost while serving their communities.

Wreaths were laid on the steps of the Fallen Peace Officers Monument to honour their memories.