Laval police ramp up search efforts for missing 36-year-old man

A command post has been set up in the Laurentians near the location where the vehicle of a missing 36-year-old Laval man was found.

Laval police have set up a command post on 347 De L’Eglise in the Saint-Colomban area, hoping to gather clues that will lead them to Laval resident Sylvain Lavoie, who has been missing since Tuesday.

Police have also combed the area by foot and by air.

“We did a lot of checks in the woods with rescue dogs. We knocked on every door and commerce in the area within 800 metres (of) where we found the car,” Sgt. Genevieve Majeure told Global News.

Police say they also checked surveillance tape and have flown over the area with a helicopter.

“We received some information yesterday but no valid clues,” Majeure said. She added that police are analyzing some information today.

Laval police are being assisted by the Saint-Colomban police as well as 60 volunteers, who are family and friends of Lavoie.

The command post will wrap up activities at sundown, around 6 p.m.

“It is possible we open again tomorrow,” Majeure said.

Lavoie was last seen leaving his workplace in Laval at around 10 p.m. on Oct. 16.

Since then, Lavoie’s family and friends haven’t heard from him.

Lavoie is five feet seven inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has two warrior tattoos, one on his left shoulder and one on his right arm.

He was wearing a grey cotton jacket, black shoes and a baseball cap when he went missing.

Police say they believe Lavoie is hiding somewhere.

“He is bipolar, and when he doesn’t take his medications, he can become paranoid, feel uncontrollable fear that he’s being followed and hide,” Majeure explained.

This is why police are asking residents of the area to check their backyards and sheds, and if they have any information, to call 911.

Residents of the area can also head to their local police station.