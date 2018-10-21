RCMP investigating after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Eastern Passage

Halifax RCMP are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Eastern Passage, N.S., shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

RCMP say the incident occurred at the intersection of Main Road and Albacore Place.

The pedestrian, a 25-year-old man from Shearwater, N.S., was transported to hospital by EHS with serious injuries.

An RCMP collision analyst attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

The Mounties say the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

