Man in hospital following Sunday morning shooting in northeast Calgary

Calgary Police are investigating after a shooting in the city’s northeast Sunday morning.

Police say one man has been taken to hospital in serious condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the torso.

The incident happened at around 4:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of Memorial Drive N.E.

Police are interviewing witnesses, and looking for suspects.

There is currently nobody in custody.

