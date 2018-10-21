Crime
October 21, 2018 10:56 am
Updated: October 21, 2018 11:42 am

Man in hospital following Sunday morning shooting in northeast Calgary

By Digital Journalist  Global News

Calgary Police say they are still looking for suspects.

Carolyn Kury de Castillo / Global News
A A

Calgary Police are investigating after a shooting in the city’s northeast Sunday morning.

Police say one man has been taken to hospital in serious condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the torso.

The incident happened at around 4:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of Memorial Drive N.E.

Police are interviewing witnesses, and looking for suspects.

There is currently nobody in custody.

More to come… 

Calgary
Calgary crime
Calgary Police
Calgary Shooting
Marlborough Park
Memorial Drive
Memorial Drive shooting
Northeast Calgary
Shooting
Shooting in Calgary
suspects sought

