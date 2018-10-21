Man in hospital following Sunday morning shooting in northeast Calgary
A A
Calgary Police are investigating after a shooting in the city’s northeast Sunday morning.
Police say one man has been taken to hospital in serious condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the torso.
READ MORE: Deadly shooting in south Calgary ruled a homicide
The incident happened at around 4:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of Memorial Drive N.E.
Police are interviewing witnesses, and looking for suspects.
There is currently nobody in custody.
More to come…
WATCH: 1 dead, 1 injured in southwest Calgary shooting Friday
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.