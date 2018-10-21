Edmonton Oilers still can’t solve Predators

Juuse Saros loves playing the Edmonton Oilers.

Saros, who recorded a 46-save shutout against the Oilers last December, made 31 stops as the Nashville Predators beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 Saturday night at Rogers Place.

After a scoreless first period, P.K. Subban opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal. He beat Cam Talbot from his off wing on a two-on-one with 6:46 left in the second. Viktor Arvidsson struck just 1:28 later to make it 2-0 Predators.

The Oilers couldn’t manage many opportunities against a tight-checking Predators team. They had a goal mouth scramble on a power play in the third but couldn’t jam it past Saros. Roman Josi added an empty net goal in the final minute.

The Predators have won 13 straight games against the Oilers.

The Oilers (3-3) will host Pittsburgh on Tuesday.