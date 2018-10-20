Vancouver police investigate early morning stabbing in entertainment district

Crime
An early morning stabbing on Granville Street near Helmcken Street has sent three people to hospital, all with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A fourth person was also sent to hospital with minor injuries and has been released.

In a statement, Vancouver police said an altercation between two groups involving men and women in their 20s and early 30s broke out around 3 a.m.

Sergeant Jason Robillard said several suspects have been arrested.

“Our investigators are working diligently to piece the evidence together and are hopeful that criminal charges will soon be laid,”  said Robillard.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have  information about this incident, especially cell phone or  dash-cam video, to call the VPD at (604) 717-2541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477

