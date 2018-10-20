Vancouver police investigate early morning stabbing in entertainment district

An early morning stabbing on Granville Street near Helmcken Street has sent three people to hospital, all with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A fourth person was also sent to hospital with minor injuries and has been released.
In a statement, Vancouver police said an altercation between two groups involving men and women in their 20s and early 30s broke out around 3 a.m.
