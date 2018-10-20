Vancouver police investigate early morning stabbing in entertainment district

An early morning stabbing on Granville Street near Helmcken Street has sent three people to hospital, all with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A fourth person was also sent to hospital with minor injuries and has been released.

In a statement, Vancouver police said an altercation between two groups involving men and women in their 20s and early 30s broke out around 3 a.m.

Sergeant Jason Robillard said s everal suspects have been arrested.

"Our investigators are working diligently to piece the evidence together and are hopeful that criminal charges will soon be laid," said Robillard. READ MORE: Granville Strip nightclub employee dies trying to break up fight Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about this incident, especially cell phone or dash-cam video, to call the VPD at (604) 717-2541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477