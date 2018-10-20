Woman dies after falling off cliff in Saint John

A woman has died after falling off a cliff at a gravel pit in Saint John early Saturday morning.

The Saint John Police Force says the incident happened around 12:20 a.m.

Police say a 39-year-old man and 36-year-old woman fell off the cliff. The man is in stable condition, but the woman died from her injuries, according to police.

Officers believe the fall was accidental, but it is being investigated by the Major Crime Unit.