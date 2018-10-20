Education
October 20, 2018 1:03 pm
Updated: October 20, 2018 1:09 pm

Edmonton political scientist Jim Lightbody dies after ‘courageous battle with cancer’

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

Mar 20, 2014 - Jim Lightbody, University of Alberta political scientists, joins us to discuss Alison Redford's resignation and what's next for the party and the government.

A A

Jim Lightbody, who taught political science at the University of Alberta for 47 years, died Wednesday following a “brief but courageous battle with cancer.”

He was 73 years old.

“Jim will be remembered for his gentle, benevolent nature and quick wit,” his obituary reads.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Edmonton goes mostly Tory blue in Alberta election

Global News interviewed him on many occasions on various political issues.

Over the course of his career, Lightbody worked with politicians of all stripes and mentored many future leaders.

“His contribution and devotion to the discipline will be remembered for generations to come and his works on municipal government will last forever,” his obituary said.

READ MORE: City of Calgary shows its thanks to Edmonton for help during flood

“Of all the many things in his life of which he was proud, Jim was always most proud of his parents, Olive and Dean, who took a chance with a baby they did not know.

“He will be forever missed.”

Lightbody is survived by his partner of 26 years, two daughters, five grandchildren, his brother and his beloved dogs, Scooter and Tito.

An informal gathering will be held Saturday, Nov. 10, at the South Side Memorial Chapel for those who wish to remember Lightbody.

The family is requesting anyone who would like to honour his memory consider a donation to the Edmonton Humane Society.

Jim Lightbody, Arbor Memorial. Oct 2018.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
alberta political science
Alberta politics
James William Lightbody
Jim Lightbody
political science prof
Political scientist
U of A poli sci
University of Alberta

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News