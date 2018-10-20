Edmonton political scientist Jim Lightbody dies after ‘courageous battle with cancer’

Jim Lightbody, who taught political science at the University of Alberta for 47 years, died Wednesday following a “brief but courageous battle with cancer.”

He was 73 years old.

“Jim will be remembered for his gentle, benevolent nature and quick wit,” his obituary reads.

Global News interviewed him on many occasions on various political issues.

Over the course of his career, Lightbody worked with politicians of all stripes and mentored many future leaders.

“His contribution and devotion to the discipline will be remembered for generations to come and his works on municipal government will last forever,” his obituary said.

“Of all the many things in his life of which he was proud, Jim was always most proud of his parents, Olive and Dean, who took a chance with a baby they did not know.

“He will be forever missed.”

Lightbody is survived by his partner of 26 years, two daughters, five grandchildren, his brother and his beloved dogs, Scooter and Tito.

An informal gathering will be held Saturday, Nov. 10, at the South Side Memorial Chapel for those who wish to remember Lightbody.

The family is requesting anyone who would like to honour his memory consider a donation to the Edmonton Humane Society.