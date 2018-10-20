Numerous road closures in place downtown Toronto Sunday for marathon

Numerous road closures will be in place downtown Sunday for the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon.

Some closures are already in place, but most of the closures will start early Sunday morning beginning at 4 a.m.

The area affected will be portions of Lakeshore from Ellis Avenue to MacLean Avenue. Further into the downtown core, there will closures on a number of roads south of Bloor Street West from Bathurst Street to Bay Street.

For a complete list of road closures, click here.

There will also be several TTC diversions in place as a result of the marathon, affecting bus and streetcar routes in the downtown core. Click here for a list of TTC service changes.

Most roads will reopen by 4 p.m. Sunday, with all roads scheduled to be reopened by 8 p.m.

Events are expected to get underway at 8 a.m. and the marathon and half marathon will start at 8:45 a.m.

The marathon has 42 km, 21 km and 5 km races. Over 25,000 runners are expected to participate.