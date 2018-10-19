Crash on central Alberta highway sends 2 people to hospital

Three people were injured and two were sent to hospital after a pickup truck collided with a car near Innisfail, Alta., on Friday morning.

The RCMP said officers were called to the scene at Highway 54 and Township Road 354 at about 7:30 a.m.

“A pickup truck was travelling north when a southbound car made a left-hand turn in front of the pickup truck and the car was struck,” police said in a news release.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital by ambulance and the car’s passenger was airlifted to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance. The severity of their injuries is not known.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries.

An investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

Innisfail is located about 180 kilometres south of Edmonton.