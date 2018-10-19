Crime
October 19, 2018 7:02 pm

Man facing impaired driving charges after car crashes into New Glasgow hotel

Emergency crews attend the Travel Lodge hotel in New Glasgow after an alleged impaired driver crashed into the side of the building on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.

A 53-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle crashed into a hotel in New Glasgow, N.S., Friday afternoon.

New Glasgow Regional Police say the crash happened around 3 p.m. at the Travel Lodge on Westville Road.

Police say there were no serious injuries, but the side of the hotel sustained significant damage.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and transported to hospital as a precaution, police say.

The man’s name has not been released.

