After Quebec election, Parti Québécois last to be sworn in at National Assembly

The Parti Québécois (PQ) caucus — now reduced to just 10 Members of the National Assembly — was the last party to be officially sworn in at the National Assembly.

Beginning with interim leader Pascal Bérubé, the MNAs took the oath of office swearing allegiance to the Queen, after adding, “until Quebec becomes independent.” Earlier this week, the separatist Quebec Solidaire opted to take the same oath in private.

The PQ has not yet announced how it will go about electing a new leader, but two former leaders were present at Friday’s ceremony — Pierre Karl Péladeau and Jean-François Lisée.

During his speech at the swearing-in ceremony, Bérubé thanked the former leader.

“He is a model of perseverance and innovation who we will remember,” Bérubé said. “Thank you, Jean-François Lisée.”

The PQ went from 30 people elected in 2014 to just 10, following a vote recount in Gaspé. Lisée lost his own seat in Rosemont to Quebec Solidaire candidate Vincent Marissal.

“It’s sweet. The question is, it is bittersweet?” he said. “No, it’s sweet. I have a great respect and affection for the 10 MNAs that now represent the Parti Quebecois. I think their role is essential.

“I’m just glad to be invited and to be with them for this day. I think it’s important to show solidarity and continuity.”

Does he have any advice for his former colleagues?

“I’m all out,” he said, laughing.