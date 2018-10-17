Québec Solidaire

More
Politics
October 17, 2018 4:55 pm

Québec Solidaire MNAs refuse to publicly pledge allegiance to the Queen

By Quebec City Correspondent  Global News

Quebec Solidaire MNA's refused to pledge allegiance to the queen in public during their swearing-in ceremony Wednesday October 17, 2018.

Jean-Vincent Verville/Global News
A A

During their official swearing-in ceremony, the Québec Solidaire (QS) caucus together swore their loyalty to the Quebec people, but they had already taken the first part of the oath — required by all MNAs in order to sit at the National Assembly — behind closed doors.

Unlike the Liberals and the CAQ earlier this week, they reluctantly pledged allegiance to Queen Elizabeth II in private.

READ MORE: Coalition Avenir Québec MNAs sworn in at the National Assembly

“It’s not about the queen, it’s about the monarchy,” explained QS co-spokesperson Manon Massé. “It’s very archaic.”

The party that wants Quebec to become a republic says it will soon introduce a bill to get rid of this part of the oath.

READ MORE: Québec Solidaire’s Manon Massé vows party is ‘bigger, stronger and more resolute’ than ever

Other priorities for the party are the fight against climate change and holding the new CAQ government to its promise of electoral reform. Massé said her party is not like the other political parties.

Massé is also questioning how effective the Quebec Liberal Party will be as the official opposition. She said the two parties have voted the same way on too many issues, particularly when it concerns the environment.

“I think the CAQ and the PLQ are the same,” she said.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
British Monarchy
Coalition Avenir Quebec
Manon Masse
Quebec National Assembly
Quebec politics
Quebec Solidaire
Quebec Sovereignty
Queen Elizabeth II

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News