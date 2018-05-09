Opposition leaders in Quebec want to change the way you vote

An unusual alliance of political rivals spoke out at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Opposition parties told reporters that if elected, they would change the way Quebecers vote to a proportional representation system from the current first-past-the-post elections.

“Everyone wins when democracy is strengthened,” said Quebec Solidaire spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau Dubois.

Leaders from the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ), Parti-Quebecois (PQ), Quebec Solidaire (QS) and Green Party of Quebec vow that within the first year of their mandate, electoral reform will be on the table.

The Minister Responsible for Relations with English Speaking Quebecers, Kathleen Weil, says the proposed change is complicated, unnecessary and will dilute the power of Quebec’s regions and Quebec’s English-speaking vote.

“Before you go shaking things up, you have to tell us what the new map will look like,” Weil told reporters.

The Liberals argue there were already consultations on the issue in 2004, but ultimately, Quebecers decided against changing the system.

The opposition leaders insist proportional representation would still protect Quebec’s regions and minority communities.

“It would empower every single minority, including the English-speaking community,” said PQ Leader Jean-Francois Lisee.

It is tradition for all political parties to agree on any changes to the electoral system; but opposition leaders promise to move ahead with electoral reform, even if the Liberals aren’t on board.

