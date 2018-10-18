François Legault to be sworn in as premier, unveil Coalition Avenir Québec cabinet

After a stunning defeat on Oct. 1, the Quebec Liberals will hand over the reigns of power to the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) on Thursday.

Winning 74 of 125 seats at the National Assembly, the CAQ will form a majority government with leader François Legault officially becoming Quebec’s 42nd premier.

The Quebec Liberals, who governed for 13 of the last 15 years, will sit as the Official Opposition.

In the few weeks leading up to the changing of the guard, Legault has said his top priorities were health, education and the economy.

On Thursday afternoon, he will unveil his team of cabinet ministers tasked with meeting those objectives.

Legault faces a daunting task, having promised a small cabinet made up of 20 to 25 ministers. He also promised equal representation of men and women.

Of the 74 ministers elected under the CAQ banner, 28 are women and 46 are men.

In addition to gender parity, Legault has to ensure regional representation and a fair distribution of ministerial positions between returning and newly elected MNAs. Roughly two-thirds of CAQ MNAs are new to the legislature.

— With files from La Presse Canadienne