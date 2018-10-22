Halloween in the Guelph area: What events are happening for kids and where?

It’s time to get into the Halloween spirit.

There are plenty of fun activities and events around Guelph and Wellington County until Oct. 31.

Here is a list of Halloween activities from around the area.

Trick-or-Treat in Downtown Guelph

The event is back for its third year on Oct. 27 from 12-3 p.m.

The whole family is encouraged to dress in their best costumes and start off at one of three locations: The Guelph Public Library, The Olive Experience or The Handmade Den.

Each person will receive a raffle ticket and a map of the participating stores that will hand out candy and other treats.

There will be a photo opportunity at St. George’s Square, a best costume competition online and the The Dragon will hand out free comics.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Experience

The yard display at 20 Fox Run Dr. features full-size replicas of the characters from the popular movie, along with a timed video and a light show.

The entire is family is welcomed from Oct. 25-31 from 7-9 p.m. (7-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays).

The display is free, but cash donations are collected in support of Beginnings Family Services of Guelph.

Stone Road Mall

Stone Road Mall welcomes the Pumpkin Patch Express in Centre Court on Oct. 31.

Kids can ride the train for free from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and receive a treat. There will also be trick-or-treating at participating stores from 6-8 p.m.

Indigo will be hosting Halloween Slimetacular on Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kids are encouraged to dress up and join a Halloween parade. There will also be a slime station, along with prizes.

KHNG Annual Pre-Halloween Party “BOOnanza”

The Kortright Hills Neighbourhood Group are throwing their eighth annual bash on Oct. 27 from 1-4 p.m. at Kortright Hills Public School.

The event will feature Halloween games, face painting, an escape room, a balloon artist and snacks.

The entire community is invited to come and is encouraged to wear their costumes.

Riverside Park “Scareousel”

All ghouls and goblins can make a cash donation to the United Way and ride the Riverside Park “Scareousel” in Guelph on Oct. 26-27 between 6-9 p.m.

The Halloween-themed ride is complete with spooky music along with treats and refreshments donated by Tim Hortons.

Elora’s Monster Month

There are so many fun and frightening activities in the village of Elora that they all can’t be contained to a single day.

Events include ghost walks, workshops, pumpkin carving, and historical lantern tours.

A full list can be found on Monster Month’s website.

Pumpkin Painting in Harriston

The Great Pumpkin Painting is at the Harriston Branch of the Wellington County Library on Oct. 27 at 10:30 a.m.

Offered in partnership with the Harriston and District Horticultural Society, children can paint and decorate a free pumpkin.

Registration is required.

Zombie Lab for preteens

A build-a-creature workshop at the Fergus Branch of the Wellington County Library is open to pre-teens on Oct. 28, from 2-3 p.m.

Dolls are provided and registration is required.

Monster Party

The Rockwood Branch of the Wellington County Library is offering some spooky fun for all ages on Oct. 30, from 5-6 p.m.

There will be games and crafts.

Registration is required.

Halloween Story Time

Parents can drop in with their children (five years of age or younger) for a special Halloween story time at the Fergus branch of the Wellington County Library on Oct. 31 from 10:30-11 a.m.

There will be stories and activities. Costumers are encouraged.