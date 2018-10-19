Waterloo municipal election 2018: Last minute voter’s guide

We are quickly closing in on an end to the 2018 Ontario Municipal Election.

On Monday, polls will open in some communities at 10 a.m. while in others, online and telephone voting will continue. All voting will be officially over by 8 p.m. Monday and we should start to hear results shortly thereafter.

Waterloo region residents should have received their voter information cards to direct them where and how to vote.

North Dumfries, Woolwich and Wellesley offer online and telephone voting in this election while Cambridge also offers its citizens the right to vote online or at polls.

In the cities of Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo and the township of Wilmot, your voter information card should direct you as to where you can cast your ballot. Each city and town will have a list of voting locations on their websites as well.

Voters should bring photo identification with their current address on it along with their voter cards that they received in the mail. Voters are not required to show identification to vote.

While the incumbents will be favoured to take home top prize in most local mayoral races, there are some elected officials who are facing stiff competition and some have retired as well.

Longtime Cambridge Mayor Doug Craig and Wellesley Mayor Joe Nowak appear to have the most potential to be upset in 2018 out of the region’s mayors.

Craig is facing some stiff competition from former MPP Kathryn McGarry and former councillor Ben Tucci while Nowak is being challenged by Bernia Wheaton, who appears to have organized a credible campaign.

In Kitchener, there will be at least two new councillors as the incumbents in Ward 4 and Ward 9 (Yvonne Fernandes Frank Etherington) both chose to step away from their positions.

Mayor Berry Vrbanovic will be seeking a second term in the city’s leadership role and he will face a trio of challengers in newcomers Jiri Marek, Narine Sookram and Myron Daniel Steinman.

In Waterloo, there will be at least three new faces as a trio of councillors have chosen not to return. Bob Mavin (Ward 1), Brian Bourke (Ward 2) and Melissa Durrell (Ward 7) are all not seeking re-election.

For the first time in more than 30 years, the Region of Waterloo will have a new chair as Ken Seiling has chosen to retire.

Longtime local politician Karen Redman appears to be the favourite to replace him but she is facing some stiff competition in former Waterloo councillor Jan d’Ailly, former North Dumfries mayor Robert Deutschmann and local businessman Jay Aissa.

A complete list of registered and certified mayoral, town and regional council candidates is below. Hyperlinks to each of the candidates’ campaign websites are included, if available.

Candidates for Waterloo Region

Regional Chair

Jan d’Ailly

Karen Redman

Robert Deutschmann

Jay Aissa

Regional Councillors

Cambridge (Elect 2)

Karl Kiefer (Incumbent)

Jeffrey Shaver

Helen Jowett (Incumbent)

Rob Brunette

John Florence

Kitchener (Elect 4)

Elizabeth Clarke (Incumbent)

Tom Galloway (Incumbent)

Michael D. Harris

Tom Hiller

Jason House

Geoff Lorentz (Incumbent)

Ted Martin

Fauzia Mazhar

Kari Williams

Waterloo (Elect 2)

(Robert) Bob Oberholtzer

Jim Erb

Jane Mitchell (Incumbent)

Sean Strickland (Incumbent)

Beisan Zubi

City of Cambridge

Mayor

Doug Craig (Incumbent)

Randy Carter

Kathryn McGarry

Colin Tucker

Ben Tucci

Ward 1

Kevin Hiebert

Ryan O’Hagan

Clifford Vanclief

Donna Reid (Incumbent)

Peter Crystal

Stewart Allan

Cliff Eggleton

Ward 2

Mike Devine (Incumbent)

Janice Lajeunesse

Jeff Richardson

Jaanus Kimsto

Jay Edward Brown

Ward 3

Michael Mann (Incumbent)

Tracy Hipel

Patricia Bercowski

Ward 4

Gary Price

Jan Liggett (Incumbent)

Edwin Friest

Ward 5

Pam Wolf (Incumbent)

Bill Kirby

Brett Wagner

Ward 6

Shannon Adshade (Incumbent)

Kurt L. Ditner

Peter Renco

Stephen Davis

Sandy Falkiner

Ward 7

Frank Monteiroe (Incumbent)

Ryan Coles

Connie Cody

Cody Botelho

Ward 8

Nicholas Ermeta (Incumbent)

Kenneth R. Bartlett

Carla Johnson

City of Kitchener

Mayor

Jiri Marek

Narine Dat Sookram

Myron Daniel Steinman

Berry Vrbanovic (incumbent)

Ward 1

Scott Davey (Incumbent)

Marcus Drasdo

Aasia Khatoon

Susan Stark

Stephanie Stretch

Ward 2

Suresh Arangath

Regan Sunshine Brusse

Dave Schnider (Incumbent)

Fitzroy Vanderpool

Ward 3

John Gazzola (Incumbent)

James Howe

Paras Solanski

Robert Souliere

Ward 4

Florence Carbray

Julie Batista Geary

Wes Hill

Christine Michaud

Upneet (Sasha) Sidhu

Ward 5

Aizad Ahmad

Andres Fuentes

Kelly Galloway-Sealock (Incumbent)

Sonal Pandya

Ward 6

Narendra Grover

Paul Singh (Incumbent)

Ward 7

Hanna Domagala

Bil Ioannidis (Incumbent)

Dharmesh Patel

Ward 8

James Raymond Baskin

Zyg Janecki (Incumbent)

Margaret Johnston

Ward 9

Melissa Bowman

Debbie Chapman

Tia Rebecca Driver

Philip Molto

Steve Strohack

Ward 10

Sarah Marsh (Incumbent)

Peter Meier

Township of North Dumfries

Mayor

Sue Foxton (Incumbent)

Martin Harrison

Ward 1

Rodney Rolleman (Acclaimed) (Incumbent)

Ward 2

Sheila Harrison

Derrick Ostner (Incumbent)

Ward 3

Paul H. Cabral

John Clarke

Margaret McCreery

Ward 4

Pamela Gillespie

Neil Martin Ritchie (Incumbent)

Dawna Ward

City of Waterloo

Mayor

Dave Jaworsky (Incumbent)

Kelly Steiss

Chris Kolednik

Ward 1

Sandra Hanmer

Adam McCarthy

Robert Parent

Xia (Leia) Lei

Rainer Neufeld

Ward 2

Royce Bodaly

Janice Moore

Xin Tan

John Arthur McCarthy

Ward 3

Angela Vieth (Incumbent)

Kim Eckel

Ward 4

Diane Lynn Freeman (Incumbent)

Liangan Yin

Ward 5

Jen Vasic

Mark Whaley (Incumbent)

Ward 6

Jeff Henry (Incumbent)

William Hodgins

Oliver Campbell

Ward 7

Devon McKenzie

Rami Said

Tenille Bonoguore

Carol Parsons

Elizabeth Sproule

Township of Wellesley

Mayor

Joe Nowak (Incumbent)

Bernia Wheaton

Ward 1

Shelley Wagner (Acclaimed)

Ward 2

Herb Neher (Incumbent)

Mark Witmer

Ward 3

Peter van der Maas (Incumbent)

Joyce Barker

Grant Kingsbury

Philip Morris

Ward 4

Carl Smit (Acclaimed) (Incumbent)

Township of Wilmot

Mayor

Les Armstrong (Incumbent)

John Jordan

Ward 1

Angie Hallman

Rose Mailloux

Ward 2

Cheryl Gordijk (Acclaimed)

Ward 3

Kris Badrinarayan

Barry Fisher (Incumbent)

Elliot Fung

Sharon MacKenzie

Ward 4 (2 to be elected)

Jeff Gerber (Incumbent)

Steven Martin

Mark Murray (Incumbent)

Jennifer Pfenning

Township of Woolwich

Mayor

Sandy Shantz (Acclaimed) (incumbent)

Ward 1 (2 to be elected)

Julie-Anne Herteis (incumbent)

Scott McMillan

Patrick Merlihan (incumbent)

Ward 2

Fred Redekop

Eric Schwindt

Ward 3 (2 to be elected)

Murray Martin (Acclaimed) (incumbent)

Larry Shantz (Acclaimed) (incumbent)