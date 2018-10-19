Detour — Regent Avenue West closed for the weekend

Getting in and out of Transcona will be a challenge through the weekend.

All lanes on Regent Avenue West between Peguis Street and Starlight Drive will be closed from Friday at 6 p.m. until Sunday at 11 p.m.

The closure is for rail crossing repairs.

The city says people will still be able to walk in the area but drivers should allow for additional travel time and use alternative routes.

Go to the city website for a full listing of road closures.

