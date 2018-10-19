Traffic
Detour — Regent Avenue West closed for the weekend

A stretch of Regent Avenue will close this weekend.

Getting in and out of Transcona will be a challenge through the weekend.

All lanes on Regent Avenue West between Peguis Street and Starlight Drive will be closed from Friday at 6 p.m. until Sunday at 11 p.m.

The closure is for rail crossing repairs.

The city\’s website shows active road closures, including Regent Avenue.

Winnipeg.ca public works page

The city says people will still be able to walk in the area but drivers should allow for additional travel time and use alternative routes.

Go to the city website for a full listing of road closures.

