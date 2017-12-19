Busy Winnipeg underpass set to close over New Year’s

The City of Winnipeg has announced the closure of the Pembina Underpass over the New Year’s long weekend.

Northbound and southbound lanes of Pembina Highway between Jubilee Avenue and Stafford Street will be closed to all vehicles starting at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29 until 4 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Around-the-clock construction will take place to install bridge girders as part of the Southwest Rapid Transit-way (Stage 2) project.

Pedestrian access will still be allowed through the east sidewalk underpass and cyclists can pass through after dismounting from their bikes.

Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes, such as Osborne Street, Waverley Street or Kenaston Boulevard, for the duration of the construction.

For more information on closures visit the City’s website.