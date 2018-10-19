Driver rams police cruiser, leads Winnipeg police on chase before capture on Arlington Bridge
A Winnipeg man faces a number of gun and robbery charges after an incident Thursday involving a stolen vehicle, a shotgun, and a rammed police car.
At around 12:45 a.m., police observed a stolen vehicle. With the help of the AIR1 helicopter and the Tactical Support Team, the vehicle was stoppd on the Arlington Street Bridge. The driver rammed a police car but was taken into custody.
Two officers were treated for minor injuries at hospital.
Police searched the vehicle and seized a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun with a defaced serial number and 18 shotgun shells. The vehicle had been reported stolen on Oct. 12 from the Burrows Avenue area.
Skylar Andrew McPherson, 25, was charged with possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm, tampering with the serial number of a firearm, possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, three counts of failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance, and driving with an invalid licence.
McPherson was also processed on a number of outstanding warrants for robbery, failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance, and failing to comply with probabtion. He was detained in custody.
